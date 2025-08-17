Uzbekistan reports continued upward trend in industrial sector
Uzbekistan’s industrial sector continues to show steady growth, with gross value added rising consistently over the past five years. Data from the National Statistics Committee highlight the resilience and expanding contribution of industry to the country’s economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy