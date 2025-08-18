B-1B bomber and NATO allies to fly over Riga

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. On Tuesday, August 19, a U.S. Air Force B-1B “Lancer” bomber will conduct a low-altitude flyover across Latvia together with allied fighter jets. Around 12:00 p.m., the flyover will be visible above the Freedom Monument in Riga, Trend reports.

“Security of the Baltic states and NATO’s eastern flank is the cornerstone of the entire Euro-Atlantic region. These flyovers by the United States and allies clearly demonstrate NATO’s presence in the region, transatlantic unity, and our commitment to collectively strengthen the security of the Baltic states,” said Latvian Minister of Defense Andris Sprūds.

During the event, the U.S. bomber will fly in formation with Hungarian and Swedish Air Force JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets. This multinational flyover highlights allied cohesion and interoperability in air operations to ensure regional security.

The low-altitude mission is part of “Bomber Task Force Europe,” which reinforces the United States’ commitment to security in the Baltic region and across NATO’s eastern flank, while demonstrating NATO’s unity and readiness to respond to any challenge.

The Ministry of Defense notes that the timing of the flyover may change depending on weather conditions or operational requirements.