Latvia’s Rail Baltica project leadership transition announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. On Tuesday, August 19, Kristīne Malnača, Deputy State Secretary of Latvia’s Ministry of Transport for Rail Baltica project matters, will step down from her position, Trend reports.

“I would like to thank Kristīne Malnača for her significant and extensive contribution, which has strengthened the Ministry of Transport’s strategic role in the management of the Rail Baltica project. Her long-standing experience and in-depth knowledge of the transport sector have been crucial in moving Latvia toward our common goal—creating a fast and environmentally friendly connection to the European rail network. I wish her success in her future professional endeavors,” said State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport Andulis Židkovs.

Malnača has held the post since June 2024. Under Malnača’s leadership, important progress was achieved in advancing the Rail Baltica project in Latvia, including strengthening cooperation with stakeholders and providing support on cross-sectoral issues. A financially sustainable implementation scenario was developed for Latvia, and the government approved the scope of the project’s first phase.

She also oversaw securing funding from the Recovery Fund to resume construction at Riga Central Station’s southern section, as well as finding a solution for creating a rail link to Riga International Airport. Together with project implementers, technical solutions were identified that will significantly reduce mainline construction costs in Latvia.

In addition, amendments to the Rail Baltica Law were prepared under her supervision, clarifying institutional responsibilities and introducing special provisions to ensure more effective and faster project delivery in Latvia. Malnača also actively represented the Ministry of Transport at international conferences, seminars, and working groups, strengthening the project’s visibility and maintaining the European Commission’s support for Latvia’s role in the initiative.

A competitive selection process will be initiated to designate a new Deputy State Secretary responsible for Rail Baltica initiatives. Until that juncture, Gatis Silovs, the incumbent Director of the Rail Baltica Project Department, will persist in executing the responsibilities associated with the position.

