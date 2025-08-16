European Commission receives keys to AI gigafactory blueprint for Latvia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Finnish technology company DataCrunch Oy, in cooperation with the Republic of Latvia and international investors, has submitted a conceptual proposal to the European Commission for the establishment of an artificial intelligence (AI) gigafactory in Latvia, Trend reports.

The initiative aligns with the European Union’s strategic framework aimed at enhancing the continent's artificial intelligence competencies.



The proposed AI data center is poised to catalyze the evolution of robust and energy-optimized computational frameworks, which are critical for the implementation of AI paradigms throughout Europe. The initiative synergizes with Latvia’s strategic imperatives in digital transformation, economic proliferation, and technological evolution.

“The creation of such infrastructure confirms that Latvia is a reliable partner in developing strategically important technologies. Projects like this not only advance the digital economy but also enhance Latvia’s attractiveness for high value-added investment,” said Ieva Jāgere, Director of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA).

A Strategic Initiative for Europe and Latvia

The establishment of a large-scale AI data park is a strategic project that meets both EU and Latvian digital development priorities. Its goal is to create an AI computing platform powered entirely by renewable energy.

The initiative aims to:

Create up to 300 highly skilled jobs, boosting regional development through investments in data centers and connectivity infrastructure;

Provide significant digital resources to startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, and research institutions in Latvia and across the EU;

Strengthen Latvia’s export potential in AI services while enhancing Europe’s competitiveness in the global AI innovation market.

“This project is an opportunity to position Latvia as an important hub within the European AI ecosystem. The AI data park will help develop Latvia’s digital infrastructure, foster innovation, and ensure that the European AI sector has the right infrastructure for growth,” said Raivis Bremšmits, Acting State Secretary of the Ministry of Economics.

