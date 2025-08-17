Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 17 August 2025 10:28 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has remained unchanged over the past week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate of one US dollar for the week amounted to 1.7 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

August 4

1.7

August 11

1.7

August 5

1.7

August 12

1.7

August 6

1.7

August 13

1.7

August 7

1.7

August 14

1.7

August 8

1.7

August 15

1.7

Average price per week

1.7

Average price per week

1.7

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0015 manat. The weighted average exchange rate grew by 0.01052 manat, amounting to 1.9839 manat per one euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

August 4

1.9675

August 11

1.9842

August 5

1.9648

August 12

1.9768

August 6

1.9683

August 13

1.9864

August 7

1.9844

August 14

1.9894

August 8

1.9819

August 15

1.9827

Average price per week

1.97338

Average price per week

1.9839

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0066 manat. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.03966 manat, amounting to 1.70686 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

August 4

2.1326

August 11

2.1251

August 5

2.1314

August 12

2.1378

August 6

2.1256

August 13

2.1384

August 7

2.125

August 14

2.1364

August 8

2.1453

August 15

2.1317

Average price per week

1.70686

Average price per week

2.13388

Last week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 manat per one lira. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.00001 manat, amounting to 0.0417 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat to the Turkish lira

August 4

0.0418

August 11

0.0417

August 5

0.0418

August 12

0.0418

August 6

0.0418

August 13

0.0417

August 7

0.0418

August 14

0.0417

August 8

0.0418

August 15

0.0416

Average price per week

0.04188

Average price per week

0.0417

