Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has remained unchanged over the past week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate of one US dollar for the week amounted to 1.7 manat.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
August 4
|
1.7
|
August 11
|
1.7
|
August 5
|
1.7
|
August 12
|
1.7
|
August 6
|
1.7
|
August 13
|
1.7
|
August 7
|
1.7
|
August 14
|
1.7
|
August 8
|
1.7
|
August 15
|
1.7
|
Average price per week
|
1.7
|
Average price per week
|
1.7
Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0015 manat. The weighted average exchange rate grew by 0.01052 manat, amounting to 1.9839 manat per one euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
August 4
|
1.9675
|
August 11
|
1.9842
|
August 5
|
1.9648
|
August 12
|
1.9768
|
August 6
|
1.9683
|
August 13
|
1.9864
|
August 7
|
1.9844
|
August 14
|
1.9894
|
August 8
|
1.9819
|
August 15
|
1.9827
|
Average price per week
|
1.97338
|
Average price per week
|
1.9839
Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0066 manat. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.03966 manat, amounting to 1.70686 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
August 4
|
2.1326
|
August 11
|
2.1251
|
August 5
|
2.1314
|
August 12
|
2.1378
|
August 6
|
2.1256
|
August 13
|
2.1384
|
August 7
|
2.125
|
August 14
|
2.1364
|
August 8
|
2.1453
|
August 15
|
2.1317
|
Average price per week
|
1.70686
|
Average price per week
|
2.13388
Last week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 manat per one lira. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.00001 manat, amounting to 0.0417 manat per one lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat to the Turkish lira
|
August 4
|
0.0418
|
August 11
|
0.0417
|
August 5
|
0.0418
|
August 12
|
0.0418
|
August 6
|
0.0418
|
August 13
|
0.0417
|
August 7
|
0.0418
|
August 14
|
0.0417
|
August 8
|
0.0418
|
August 15
|
0.0416
|
Average price per week
|
0.04188
|
Average price per week
|
0.0417
