Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has remained unchanged over the past week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate of one US dollar for the week amounted to 1.7 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar August 4 1.7 August 11 1.7 August 5 1.7 August 12 1.7 August 6 1.7 August 13 1.7 August 7 1.7 August 14 1.7 August 8 1.7 August 15 1.7 Average price per week 1.7 Average price per week 1.7

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0015 manat. The weighted average exchange rate grew by 0.01052 manat, amounting to 1.9839 manat per one euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro August 4 1.9675 August 11 1.9842 August 5 1.9648 August 12 1.9768 August 6 1.9683 August 13 1.9864 August 7 1.9844 August 14 1.9894 August 8 1.9819 August 15 1.9827 Average price per week 1.97338 Average price per week 1.9839

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0066 manat. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.03966 manat, amounting to 1.70686 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble August 4 2.1326 August 11 2.1251 August 5 2.1314 August 12 2.1378 August 6 2.1256 August 13 2.1384 August 7 2.125 August 14 2.1364 August 8 2.1453 August 15 2.1317 Average price per week 1.70686 Average price per week 2.13388

Last week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 manat per one lira. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.00001 manat, amounting to 0.0417 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat to the Turkish lira August 4 0.0418 August 11 0.0417 August 5 0.0418 August 12 0.0418 August 6 0.0418 August 13 0.0417 August 7 0.0418 August 14 0.0417 August 8 0.0418 August 15 0.0416 Average price per week 0.04188 Average price per week 0.0417

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel