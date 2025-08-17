Azerbaijan's economy expands in 7M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. From January through July this year, Azerbaijan's GDP totaled 72.43 billion manat (approximately $42.61 billion), up 0.9 percent compared to the same period in 2024, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee, value added in the oil and gas sector fell by 3.3 percent, while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 3.1 percent.

Industry accounted for 35.0 percent of total GDP, trade and vehicle repair for 10.1 percent, transportation and warehousing for 7.0 percent, agriculture, forestry, and fishing for 6.3 percent, construction for 6.0 percent, accommodation and food services for 2.8 percent, and information and communications for 1.8 percent. Other sectors made up 21.1 percent. Net taxes on products and imports represented 9.9 percent of GDP.

GDP per capita stood at 7,076.9 manat (about $4,161).