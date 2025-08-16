S&P upgrades credit rating of Azerbaijan's Business Development Fund
S&P Global Ratings upgraded the long-term credit rating of Azerbaijan’s Business Development Fund (ABDF) from "BB-" to "BB" with a stable outlook. As of mid-2025, ABDF’s total assets reached 1.42 billion manat (about $835 million). Problem loans dropped to 1.4 percent of the portfolio, down from 24 percent at the end of 2023.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy