Kazakhstan launches unscheduled inspections of general aviation operators

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 18. All general aviation operators in Kazakhstan will undergo unscheduled inspections, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Kazakhstan has enacted a cessation of flight operations for the carriers implicated in the aviation anomalies that transpired on June 22 and August 17, 2025.



“In order to enhance safety oversight protocols, ad hoc evaluations of additional general aviation entities (49 aircraft) will be executed at their primary operational hubs situated in Astana, Almaty, and Karaganda,” the statement articulated.



The ministry further indicated that entities tasked with evaluating the airworthiness parameters of light and ultralight aircraft will undergo rigorous scrutiny and compliance assessments.



On August 17, an incident involving a light aircraft, specifically an Aerostar R40F bearing the registration UP-LA229, occurred in the Akmola region of Kazakhstan. This unfortunate event culminated in the fatalities of two individuals, comprising the pilot and a passenger. A task force has been convened for the purpose of conducting a thorough inquiry.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel