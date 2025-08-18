Price of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin shoots up

Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price edged up to roughly $1,460, reflecting small daily gains amid currency fluctuations following the Central Bank’s adoption of a floating exchange rate. Older coins and fractional versions also saw active trading, with one gram of 18-carat gold priced around $130.

