Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan lean towards tighter bond in nuclear cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 18. The Uzatom Agency hosted a meeting with a Kazakh delegation led by Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Zhomart Aliyev to push the envelope on bilateral cooperation in the nuclear sector, Trend reports.

From the Uzbek side, the talks brought together representatives of Uzatom, the Directorate for Nuclear Power Plant Construction, the Ministries of Defense, Health, Emergency Situations, Ecology and Climate Change, as well as the Tashkent branch of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI and several engineering companies. The Kazakh delegation included officials from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Atomic Energy Agency, and the Ministries of Defense and Emergency Situations, among other state bodies.

The talks were all about keeping the nuclear ship steady, weathering the seismic storms, and joining forces for a greener tomorrow. Both sides examined the seismic safety of potential nuclear plant sites in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan while also exploring opportunities for joint monitoring of radiation and environmental conditions.

“We are pleased to see Kazakhstan moving forward with engineering surveys for its nuclear power plant. Uzbekistan is on the same path, and this shared experience opens new opportunities for cooperation—from energy to medicine, agriculture, and water treatment, where nuclear technologies can benefit our peoples,” said Azim Akhmedkhadzhaev, Director of the Uzatom Agency.

Uzbekistan brought the Kazakh side up to speed on the strides made in embracing international legal instruments regarding nuclear and radiation safety. Special attention was also given to creating joint emergency response mechanisms to strengthen preparedness for potential incidents.

The convening underscored the bilateral dedication to enhance synergies in nuclear energy, with the objective of guaranteeing secure and sustainable advancement of energy initiatives throughout the Central Asian region.

