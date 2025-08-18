Azerbaijan counts its crude oil exports to host of countries in first half of year

Azerbaijan exported crude oil and crude oil products worth about $7.7 billion to 19 countries in the first half of the year, marking a slight decline in both value and volume compared to last year. Italy remained the largest buyer, importing roughly $4.2 billion worth of Azerbaijani crude oil.

