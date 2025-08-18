Azerbaijan counts its crude oil exports to host of countries in first half of year
Azerbaijan exported crude oil and crude oil products worth about $7.7 billion to 19 countries in the first half of the year, marking a slight decline in both value and volume compared to last year. Italy remained the largest buyer, importing roughly $4.2 billion worth of Azerbaijani crude oil.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy