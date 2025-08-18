Ukrainian FM on Russian strike on SOCAR oil depot: Moscow acts against Azerbaijan’s interests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha‎ has commented on Russia’s drone strikes against the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) oil depot in Odesa, Trend reports.

“Last night, Russian forces targeted SOCAR’s oil terminals in the Odesa region. This is already the second strike on Azerbaijan’s state company in recent weeks.

Moscow is acting deliberately, working against Azerbaijan’s interests.

This once again underscores the importance of strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, as well as the need for proper diplomatic and legal responses to such attacks,” Sybiha wrote on X.

On the night of August 18, 2025, the SOCAR oil depot in Odesa region came under a massive strike by Russian Shahed-type drones.

The attack caused multiple direct hits and a fire. Storage tanks, the pumping station building, operator and technical facilities, as well as the depot’s fencing were damaged. The depot’s total storage capacity exceeds 16,000 cubic meters. An assessment is now underway to determine the extent of the damage, alongside urgent repair efforts.

This was the second major attack on the facility. Earlier, on August 8, around ten drones targeted the same oil depot, causing partial destruction. A criminal case has been opened in connection with the incidents.