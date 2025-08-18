KazMunayGas reports growth in oil and condensate production output in 7M2025
Photo: Akorda
In the first seven months of 2025, KazMunayGas increased oil and condensate production by nine percent and gas output by 19 percent compared to the same period in 2024. The company is expanding gas processing projects and intensifying geological exploration, including with new investments from Chinese firms CNOOC and Sinopec.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy