KazMunayGas reports growth in oil and condensate production output in 7M2025

Photo: Akorda

In the first seven months of 2025, KazMunayGas increased oil and condensate production by nine percent and gas output by 19 percent compared to the same period in 2024. The company is expanding gas processing projects and intensifying geological exploration, including with new investments from Chinese firms CNOOC and Sinopec.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register