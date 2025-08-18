Uzbek president portrays Azerbaijan's stance in Central Asian and European landscape

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Azerbaijan is playing a strategic role as a bridge connecting Central Asia and Europe, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during his address at the high-level meeting "Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Europe—Cooperation for Common Development," Trend reports, citing the Uzbek President's office.

“I consider it highly significant that the main focus of today’s forum is the interconnectivity of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, along with the prospects for partnership between these two key regions and Europe. This represents a unique opportunity to showcase Central Asia to the world, where processes of consolidation and cooperation are gaining momentum, to exchange ideas on strengthening interregional links, and to fully leverage the potential of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan,” the president said.

President Mirziyoyev also emphasized that Uzbek-Azerbaijani bilateral relations have undergone substantial enhancement in recent years, underpinned by a foundation of reciprocal trust and strategic support. In this framework, a formal Accord on Collaborative Engagement has been executed, and the Apex Intergovernmental Assembly is currently operational.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel