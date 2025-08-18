Armenia assures Iran of no external interference in the region, MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Armenia has assured Iran that there is no external interference in regional affairs, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei today at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

He said that Iran had outlined its position on the South Caucasus and emphasized its sensitivity to outside interference.

“This issue was immediately raised with Armenia. The Armenian side clarified the situation and assured Iranian partners that cooperation with U.S. companies will be conducted in full compliance with Armenian law,” he added.