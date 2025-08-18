Pegasus Airlines launches new route between Türkiye and Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 18. Pegasus Airlines has announced the launch of a new international route from Istanbul, Türkiye to Aktobe, Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Flights will operate twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays. The flight duration will be 4 hours and 35 minutes. Planes will arrive at Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

Ticket prices start at 38,200 tenge ($69) one way. This fare includes one under-seat bag weighing up to 3 kg. For an additional 20,500 tenge ($37), passengers can bring a carry-on bag up to 8 kg and checked luggage up to 20 kg.

Currently, Pegasus operates direct flights to Istanbul from Almaty, Astana, Aktau, Atyrau, and Shymkent. The airline also offers flights from Astana and Almaty to Antalya, and from Almaty to Ankara.

Pegasus Airlines is a Turkish low-cost carrier founded in 1989. It is based in Istanbul and operates flights to more than 120 destinations in 40 countries. The airline follows a low-cost model with optional paid services.