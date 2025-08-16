Azerbaijan discloses processing industry production value for 7M2025
Azerbaijan’s processing industry produced 11.7 billion manat ($6.9 billion) worth of goods in January–July 2025. Food output rose 10.6 percent, and tobacco 8.1 percent, while beverages fell 1.2 percent. Pasta grew 2.6x, sugar 25.9 percent, vodka dropped 2.8 percent, and canned goods 0.6 percent.
