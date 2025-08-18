Tajik president praises Putin-Trump summit for Ukrainian conflict resolution

Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 18. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders discussed the outcome of the Russian-USA summit in Anchorage, Trend reports via the Kremlin press service.

Rahmon endorsed Moscow’s strategic initiatives targeting the facilitation of a political and diplomatic resolution to the Ukrainian crisis. The stakeholders conducted a comprehensive analysis of the prevailing dynamics in the bilateral engagement between Russia and Tajikistan.



Strategic deliberations regarding imminent engagements in Dushanbe this October were undertaken, encompassing the state visit of President Putin to Tajikistan, the Central Asia-Russia summit, and the convening of the CIS Heads of State Council.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel