Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Tajikistan

Tajik president praises Putin-Trump summit for Ukrainian conflict resolution

Tajikistan Materials 18 August 2025 16:04 (UTC +04:00)
Tajik president praises Putin-Trump summit for Ukrainian conflict resolution
Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan

Follow Trend on

Umar Abakirov
Umar Abakirov
Read more

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 18. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders discussed the outcome of the Russian-USA summit in Anchorage, Trend reports via the Kremlin press service.

Rahmon endorsed Moscow’s strategic initiatives targeting the facilitation of a political and diplomatic resolution to the Ukrainian crisis. The stakeholders conducted a comprehensive analysis of the prevailing dynamics in the bilateral engagement between Russia and Tajikistan.

Strategic deliberations regarding imminent engagements in Dushanbe this October were undertaken, encompassing the state visit of President Putin to Tajikistan, the Central Asia-Russia summit, and the convening of the CIS Heads of State Council.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more