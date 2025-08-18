Uzbekistan's president applauds President Ilham Aliyev's role in advancing South Caucasus-Central Asia ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev highly praised President Ilham Aliyev’s contribution to strengthening ties between the South Caucasus and Central Asia, Trend reports.

This was stated in Mirziyoyev’s address to participants of the high-level meeting “Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Europe – Cooperation for Shared Development.”

“We greatly value the willingness of Azerbaijan’s President, esteemed Ilham Aliyev, to engage in the development of new regional initiatives and his efforts to strengthen cooperation between the South Caucasus and Central Asia,” he said.

In addition, Shavkat Mirziyoyev once again congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the recent signing of the trilateral Joint Declaration with Armenia in Washington, mediated by the United States.