Kazakhstan's Akmola to ramp up growth in agriculture and step up its sector leadership.
Photo: Akorda
The Akmola region of Kazakhstan aims to achieve a gross agricultural output of 1.2 trillion tenge ($2.16 billion) and strengthen its leadership in the country’s agricultural sector, with a notable 2.5-fold increase in profitable crop areas. President Tokayev was updated on a $4 billion investment portfolio creating 10,000 jobs, the establishment of a significant industrial zone, and major social infrastructure improvements.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy