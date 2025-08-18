Kazakhstan's Akmola to ramp up growth in agriculture and step up its sector leadership.

Photo: Akorda

The Akmola region of Kazakhstan aims to achieve a gross agricultural output of 1.2 trillion tenge ($2.16 billion) and strengthen its leadership in the country’s agricultural sector, with a notable 2.5-fold increase in profitable crop areas. President Tokayev was updated on a $4 billion investment portfolio creating 10,000 jobs, the establishment of a significant industrial zone, and major social infrastructure improvements.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register