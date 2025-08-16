Azerbaijan's agricultural sector shows modest growth in 7M2025

During the first seven months of 2025, Azerbaijan's agricultural output totaled 8.2 billion manat ($4.8 billion). Livestock and crop production each accounted for 4.1 billion manat ($2.4 billion). Overall output grew by 0.3 percent year-on-year, with livestock up 1.1 percent and crops down 0.4 percent.

