Azerbaijan's agricultural sector shows modest growth in 7M2025
During the first seven months of 2025, Azerbaijan's agricultural output totaled 8.2 billion manat ($4.8 billion). Livestock and crop production each accounted for 4.1 billion manat ($2.4 billion). Overall output grew by 0.3 percent year-on-year, with livestock up 1.1 percent and crops down 0.4 percent.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy