Azerbaijan spills beans on its population's revenues for 7M2025
From January through July 2025, Azerbaijan’s population earned nominal revenues of 50.5 billion manat ($29.6 billion), averaging 4,935 manat ($2,890) per person. This represents a 7.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Disposable revenues amounted to 44.26 billion manat ($25.9 billion).
