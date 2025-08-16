Azerbaijan's petroleum production elevates in 7M2025
From January through July 2025, Azerbaijan’s petroleum product manufacturing reached 3.1 billion manat ($1.8 billion), up 1.4 percent from 2024. Production of white oil rose 10.6 percent, diesel fuel 3.9 percent, petroleum coke 5.8 percent, motor gasoline 3.8 percent, and lubricants 42.2 percent.
