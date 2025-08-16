Iran augments lending for domestic industrial and mining sectors

From March 21 through July 22, 2025, Iranian banks issued 7.48 quadrillion rials ($13 billion) in loans to the industry and mining sectors, up 43.8 percent from last year. Most of the loans—6.88 quadrillion rials ($11.9 billion)—went to working capital. Total lending across all sectors reached 17.7 quadrillion rials ($30.4 billion), a 33.5 percent increase.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register