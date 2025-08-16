Iran augments lending for domestic industrial and mining sectors
From March 21 through July 22, 2025, Iranian banks issued 7.48 quadrillion rials ($13 billion) in loans to the industry and mining sectors, up 43.8 percent from last year. Most of the loans—6.88 quadrillion rials ($11.9 billion)—went to working capital. Total lending across all sectors reached 17.7 quadrillion rials ($30.4 billion), a 33.5 percent increase.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy