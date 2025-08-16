Kazakhstan welcomes Russia-U.S. summit in Anchorage as start of Ukraine talks

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 16. Kazakhstan has welcomed the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States in Anchorage as the start of high-level talks on Ukraine, said Ruslan Zheldibay, Advisor to the President and Press Secretary of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes this historically significant summit was made possible by the political will of both leaders and their sincere desire to find common approaches to addressing key contemporary issues, including ending the conflict in Ukraine," Zheldibay wrote on his Telegram channel.

The meeting, held on August 15, marked the first face-to-face encounter between the U.S. and Russian presidents in over four years. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held discussions in a '3-on-3' format at the U.S. Air Force’s Elmendorf-Richardson Base in Anchorage.