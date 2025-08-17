Kazakhstan President says Putin-Trump summit as breakthrough

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 17. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Akorda's press service says, Trend reports.

According to the information, Tokayev congratulated Putin on the results of the meeting with US President Donald Trump in Anchorage.

In his opinion, the negotiations contributed to a better understanding by the American side of Russia’s position on Ukraine, which will help find common ground on this complex issue.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers the Alaska summit a breakthrough event in terms of strengthening Russia's international positions and mutual understanding on the world stage. The President of Kazakhstan noted the skillful organization of the visit, which is of great political importance in the current tense situation.

Vladimir Putin, for his part, informed his interlocutor about some specific aspects of the negotiations that took place in Alaska.