Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 16, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of currencies dropped down compared to August 13.

The official rate for $1 is 575,544 rials, while one euro is valued at 673,735 rials. On August 13, the euro was priced at 680,357 rials.

Currency Rial on August 16 Rial on August 13 1 US dollar USD 575,544 582,817 1 British pound GBP 780,556 787,235 1 Swiss franc CHF 713,855 721,285 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,269 60,992 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,512 57,057 1 Danish krone DKK 90,270 91,163 1 Indian rupee INR 6,578 6,653 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,717 158,698 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,886,177 1,907,955 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,892 205,251 100 Japanese yen JPY 391,481 394,333 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,561 74,243 1 Omani rial OMR 1,495,879 1,514,884 1 Canadian dollar CAD 416,774 423,444 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 341,237 347,165 1 South African rand ZAR 32,710 33,171 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,070 14,307 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,180 7,310 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,116 160,115 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,944 44,473 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 374,872 380,706 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,478 155,418 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,530,702 1,550,045 1 Singapore dollar SGD 448,884 454,364 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 473,758 479,135 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,125 19,353 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 278 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 410,921 415,596 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,468 107,342 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,142 81,153 100 Thai baht THB 1,773,467 1,801,703 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,604 137,765 1,000 South Korean won KRW 414,645 420,693 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 811,769 822,027 1 euro EUR 673,735 680,357 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,420 107,681 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,652 216,176 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,566 35,863 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,424 8,523 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 172,311 176,346 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 338,551 342,834 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,008,577 1,025,142 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,747 62,323 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,975 166,077 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,276 4,433

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,364 rials and $1 costs 720,451 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 818,800 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,467 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 930,000–933,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.06–1.09 million rials.