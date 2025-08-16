Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 16

Economy Materials 16 August 2025 09:55 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 16

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 16, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of currencies dropped down compared to August 13.

The official rate for $1 is 575,544 rials, while one euro is valued at 673,735 rials. On August 13, the euro was priced at 680,357 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 16

Rial on August 13

1 US dollar

USD

575,544

582,817

1 British pound

GBP

780,556

787,235

1 Swiss franc

CHF

713,855

721,285

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,269

60,992

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,512

57,057

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,270

91,163

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,578

6,653

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,717

158,698

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,886,177

1,907,955

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,892

205,251

100 Japanese yen

JPY

391,481

394,333

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,561

74,243

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,495,879

1,514,884

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

416,774

423,444

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

341,237

347,165

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,710

33,171

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,070

14,307

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,180

7,310

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,116

160,115

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,944

44,473

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

374,872

380,706

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,478

155,418

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,530,702

1,550,045

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

448,884

454,364

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

473,758

479,135

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,125

19,353

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

278

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

410,921

415,596

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,468

107,342

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,142

81,153

100 Thai baht

THB

1,773,467

1,801,703

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,604

137,765

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

414,645

420,693

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

811,769

822,027

1 euro

EUR

673,735

680,357

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,420

107,681

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,652

216,176

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,566

35,863

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,424

8,523

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

172,311

176,346

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

338,551

342,834

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,008,577

1,025,142

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,747

62,323

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,975

166,077

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,276

4,433

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,364 rials and $1 costs 720,451 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 818,800 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,467 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 930,000–933,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.06–1.09 million rials.

