Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences due to floods in Pakistan, the X publication of the ministry said, Trend reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by the floods in the northern part of Pakistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and government of Pakistan in this difficult time," the publication emphasized.

To note, heavy rains have caused widespread destruction in northwest Pakistan, with the mortality rate from inundation and geomorphological failures escalating to a minimum of 220.

