Global Baku Forum proves to be one of recognized platforms for dialogue worldwide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The annual Global Baku Forum has emerged as a preeminent and esteemed venue for discourse on a global scale, Trend reports.

This was stated by Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his address to participants of the high-level meeting “Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Europe—Cooperation for Shared Development.”

“I express my deep gratitude to the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi for the initiative to bring together in Tashkent such an esteemed group of participants—prominent politicians and statesmen and leaders of international organizations who make significant contributions to the development of their countries, the strengthening of international cooperation, and mutual trust,” he said.

The president also emphasized the special role of the center in preserving and promoting the unique creative heritage of the great Azerbaijani thinker Nizami Ganjavi—the “Sultan of Poets,” as he was called by the great Uzbek poet Alisher Navoi.

Addressing the pivotal nature of the forum, he articulated that the dynamics of relations with Europe have ascended to a distinctly advanced paradigm.



“A landmark resolution has been enacted to forge a synergistic alliance between our jurisdiction and the member states of the European Union.” In the forthcoming months, we anticipate formalizing a Memorandum of Understanding on Augmented Collaboration and Synergy with the European Union,” he elaborated.

