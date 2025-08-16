MOL Group increases crude oil production in Azerbaijan in Q2 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Hungarian MOL Group’s crude oil production in Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields rose to 12 800 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter of 2025, up 4.07% from 12 300 boepd in Q2 2024, Trend reports citing the company’s latest data.

Compared to the first quarter of 2025, when production stood at 12 400 boepd, output in Q2 increased by 3.23%.

In the first half of 2025, MOL Group produced an average of 12 600 boepd in Azerbaijan, unchanged from the same period in 2024.

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

bp’s latest data shows that total ACG production for the first half of 2025 was on average about 327,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 59 million barrels or 8 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (21,000 b/d), Central Azeri (86,000 b/d), West Azeri (75,000 b/d), East Azeri (42,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (54,000 b/d), West Chirag (24,000 b/d) and ACE (25,000 b/d) platforms.

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).