Iran rolls up sleeves to collect flare gas from several local oil fields
Iran has launched the collection of flare gas from eight oil fields, according to Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad. The newly commissioned NGL-3100 plant is designed to process up to 240 million cubic feet of gas daily. Currently, the facility handles around 80 million cubic feet, aiming to curb emissions and boost resource efficiency.
