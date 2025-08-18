Kazakhstan’s Kostanay industry making strides in 1H2025
Photo: Akorda
The Kostanay region’s industry produced goods worth 1.82 trillion tenge ($3.28 billion) in H1 2025, a 4.3 percent increase from last year. Thirteen major investment projects totaling 337 billion tenge ($606 million) are underway, creating over 3,400 jobs, including a new KIA plant and a truck bridge production enterprise. The region is also modernizing infrastructure with 22 social facilities opened and 54 water supply projects in progress.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy