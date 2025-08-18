Kazakhstan’s Kostanay industry making strides in 1H2025

Photo: Akorda

The Kostanay region’s industry produced goods worth 1.82 trillion tenge ($3.28 billion) in H1 2025, a 4.3 percent increase from last year. Thirteen major investment projects totaling 337 billion tenge ($606 million) are underway, creating over 3,400 jobs, including a new KIA plant and a truck bridge production enterprise. The region is also modernizing infrastructure with 22 social facilities opened and 54 water supply projects in progress.

