Iran's crude output slips in July 2025, OPEC data shows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Iran produced 3.245 million barrels of crude oil per day in July 2025, according to OPEC’s latest data, Trend reports.

This represents a modest decline of 12,000 b/d from June’s output of 3.257 million b/d and a drop of 79,000 b/d compared to 3.324 million b/d in May.

For comparison, Iran’s average daily crude production was 3.290 million b/d in the fourth quarter of 2024, rising to 3.307 million b/d in the first quarter of 2025 before edging down slightly to 3.306 million b/d in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, total crude oil production among countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) averaged 41.94 million b/d in July 2025, up by 335,000 b/d month-on-month.