Turkmennebit and Turkmenhimiya announce major petrochemical supply lots

At the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan, foreign buyers were offered a wide range of petrochemical products, including hydrotreated diesel fuel and various chemical raw materials. Contracts were concluded on prepayment terms with FCA, FOB, and EXW delivery conditions.

