Kazakhstan reveals progress in early crop harvest across nation's Kostanay
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Harvesting of early crops has begun in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region, with 30,000 hectares of grain and 1,000 hectares of oilseeds already harvested. The region plans to harvest a total of 5.1 million hectares this season, supported by timely sowing and government assistance.
