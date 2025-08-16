Zelenskyy confirms Washington meeting with Trump on peace efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., Trend reports.

"On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation," he wrote on his page on X.

Zelenskyy also elaborated on his phone call with President Trump. "We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump."

"Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace. President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion. It is important that America’s strength has an impact on the development of the situation.

We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this," Zelenskyy added.