South Caucasus stability vital for Iran - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Peace and stability in the South Caucasus are of great importance to Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said in an statement to local media, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran has good relations with the countries of the South Caucasus. Tehran is ready to support any step that can contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation and peace between the countries of the region.

Bagai noted that Iran is following the processes in the South Caucasus very seriously. It does not downplay or simplify any issue. It is necessary to refrain from some analytical judgments and the dissemination of false information in the country. According to him, some of the analytical judgments are based on incorrect data and may be aimed at worsening Iran’s relations with the countries of the South Caucasus. The Iranian Foreign Ministry recommends against using expressions and terms that may cause misunderstanding within the country.

"Iran does not consider foreign intervention and involvement of forces outside the region useful and believes that it will lead to geopolitical complications. Armenian officials have publicly stated that the railway (ed. - Zangezur) will be restored with the participation of Armenian companies and an American company registered in accordance with Armenian law, and that no foreign forces will be stationed along the border. Article 12 of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia states that no foreign military forces will be deployed along the borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia," he noted.