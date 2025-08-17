Azerbaijan taking stock of its chemical production across board in 7M2025
From January through July 2025, Azerbaijan produced chemical, pharmaceutical, rubber, and plastic goods worth 1.3 billion manat ($760 million). Pharmaceutical output rose 81.3 percent, chemicals 10.7 percent, and rubber/plastic goods 5.3 percent. Notable changes included a 37.4 percent rise in plastic rods and a 0.2 percent drop in hard plastic pipes.
