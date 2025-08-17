Azerbaijan showcases surge in investment capital obtained from outside sources over 7M2025
From January through July 2025, Azerbaijan attracted 2.3 billion manat ($1.3 billion) in foreign fixed capital investments. This marks a 33.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Most investments went to the oil and gas sector ($976 million), while the non-oil sector saw a 2.3-fold rise to $380 million.
