Azerbaijan faces curtail in marketable crude oil production for 7M2025
In the first seven months of 2025, Azerbaijan produced 16 million tons of marketable crude oil, including gas condensate. This reflects a 5.4 percent drop, or 916,400 tons less, compared to the same timeframe in 2024.
