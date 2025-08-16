Uzbekistan set to boost agricultural engineering through partnership with CLAAS

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 16. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Akram Aliev held talks with Michael Bayer, Vice President of CLAAS for Eastern Europe, with the participation of UzCLAAS Agro representatives, Trend reports.

The sides discussed the launch of agricultural machinery production in Uzbekistan, including issues of technical coordination, the development of production infrastructure, and localization measures. Particular attention was paid to cooperation in agricultural engineering and defining the planned production volumes for 2026.

These agreements are set to bolster Uzbekistan’s industrial might, broaden its technological horizons, and lay the groundwork for a lasting strategic partnership with one of the top players in the agricultural machinery game.

CLAAS, a German company with a global reputation for its advanced agricultural technologies, is best known for its high-performance combine harvesters, tractors, and modern engineering solutions. In Eastern Europe, the company has been actively expanding through localized production and strategic alliances, contributing to the modernization and efficiency of agricultural practices across the region.

