Azerbaijan cranking up gas production game in 7M2025

Between January and July 2025, Azerbaijan's natural gas production totaled 29.2 billion cubic meters. This reflects a 0.7 percent decrease from the same period in 2024. Despite the overall drop, marketable gas output increased slightly by 0.2 percent to 22.5 billion cubic meters.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register