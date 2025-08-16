Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan lead in imports of Uzbek apricots

Photo: National Statistics Committee

Uzbekistan has strengthened its position as one of the region’s leading apricot suppliers, exporting more than 23,000 tons of fruit worth $18.8 million to 14 countries between January and July 2025, with Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan remaining the top buyers

