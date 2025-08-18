Iran augments lending for domestic industrial and mining sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18.​ Bank loans to Iran's industry and mining sectors rose by 43.8 percent in the first four months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through July 22, 2025) compared to the same period last year.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Iran shows that banks issued 7.48 quadrillion rials (about $13 billion) in loans to these sectors, up from 5.2 quadrillion rials (about $9.03 billion) a year earlier.

Out of the aggregate, approximately 6.88 quadrillion rials (equivalent to $11.9 billion) were designated for operational liquidity. Financing amounting to 375 trillion rials ($651 million) facilitated the inception of novel ventures, whereas 180 trillion rials ($313 million) were allocated for sectoral enhancement.

Additionally, 29 trillion rials ($50.5 million) went to self-employment, 19.4 trillion rials ($33.8 million) to personal vehicle purchases, 1.45 trillion rials ($2.51 million) to home purchases, and 513 billion rials ($891,000) for renovations.

Overall, Iranian banks and financial institutions issued 17.7 quadrillion rials ($30.4 billion) in loans across various sectors during the four-month period, marking a 33.5 percent year-on-year increase.

---

