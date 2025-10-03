EBRD backs Serbia’s agribusiness sector with sustainability-linked loan

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has signed a 40 million euros sustainability-linked loan with MK Group, marking a milestone in their nearly 20-year partnership. The deal will support MK Group’s expansion into ethanol production, its winery business in Serbia, and decarbonisation efforts, while promoting environmental and digital improvements.

