Iran denies plans to extend UN 'snapback' sanctions mechanism
Iran has no plans to extend the UN “snapback” mechanism for reinstating sanctions, emphasizing the illegality of such actions. Tehran reiterated that it can voluntarily limit its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of US and European sanctions.
