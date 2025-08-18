Iran rolls out its first state-of-the-art gas turbine

Iran has unveiled its first modern MGT-75 gas turbine, capable of producing up to 330 megawatts in combined-cycle mode and featuring an AI-based control system. The turbine, designed to reduce emissions and use both natural gas and hydrogen, will be installed at Tehran’s Besat Thermal Power Plant.

