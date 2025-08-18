Iran rolls out its first state-of-the-art gas turbine
Iran has unveiled its first modern MGT-75 gas turbine, capable of producing up to 330 megawatts in combined-cycle mode and featuring an AI-based control system. The turbine, designed to reduce emissions and use both natural gas and hydrogen, will be installed at Tehran’s Besat Thermal Power Plant.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy