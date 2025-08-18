There are broad opportunities for development of Azerbaijan-Israel cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. There are broad opportunities currently available for the development of Azerbaijan-Israel cooperation, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received the credentials of Israel’s newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz, Trend reports.

The President noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are expanding year by year across various fields, expressing satisfaction with the level of cooperation and confidence that the friendly ties will deepen further in many areas in the future. The Azerbaijani leader highlighted the broad opportunities currently available for the development of Azerbaijan-Israel cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev also pointed out that the ambassador’s arrival coincides with a historic period marked by progress in the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, supported by the United States. He emphasized that this is significant for ensuring peace and security in the region and ending confrontation. The President underscored that these developments open new opportunities for Azerbaijan and the broader South Caucasus region in terms of connectivity and diverse forms of interaction.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that Israeli companies will continue to actively operate in Azerbaijan, as they have in the past. He wished the ambassador success in his duties.