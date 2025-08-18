Victim swears in court Armenian artillery killing his family members in Azerbaijan's Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18.​ During the ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court on August 18, Chingiz Almammadov, legal heir of the victims, noted that he was forcibly displaced from the Lachin district, Trend reports.

According to the victim, he was also involved in the defense of the district while serving as a police officer. He further stated that during the occupation of Lachin, four of his family members, including his father, Idris Almammadov; his brother, Ehtiram Almammadov; his brother’s wife, Mahira Almammadova; and his brother’s child, were killed in the artillery strikes fired from the direction of Armenia’s Gorus district. Almammadov added that his family members were later buried in the Aghjabadi district of Azerbaijan.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

