Iran's president talks up looming multifaceted ties with Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18.​ Iran intends to speed up cooperation with Belarus in technology, agriculture, industry, and social sectors, said the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

Speaking in Tehran ahead of his official visit to Armenia, Pezeshkian mentioned that after wrapping up his trip to Armenia, he'll be heading to Belarus for an official visit. He pointed out that in recent years, the bond between Iran and Belarus has really come into its own, blossoming in social, economic, cultural, and scientific arenas.

The head of state further articulated that Belarus has unwaveringly endorsed Iran's stances within global diplomatic frameworks.

To note, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Armenia for an official visit today.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel